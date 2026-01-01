 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Virginia

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Virginia.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

60+ lab locations in Virginia

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

60+ Lab Locations in Virginia

Empirical draws blood at 60+ lab locations across 44 Virginia cities through the Quest network, including Roanoke, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, and Arlington. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 61 lab locations in Virginia
Start testing in Virginia

More heart testing in Virginia

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in VirginiaLp(a) test in VirginiaLDL test in VirginiaHDL test in VirginiaTriglycerides test in Virginiahs-CRP test in Virginia

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Virginia

Get your heart health test in Virginia.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Virginia.

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