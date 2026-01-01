Heart Health Test in Virginia

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Virginia.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
60+ lab locations in Virginia
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 60+ lab locations across 44 Virginia cities through the Quest network, including Roanoke, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, and Arlington. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 61 lab locations in Virginia
1060 23Rd St Sw
Roanoke, VA
1906 Belleview Ave Se
Roanoke, VA
3 Riverside Circle
Roanoke, VA
3707 Brambleton Ave
Roanoke, VA
10721 Main Street
Fairfax, VA
12200 Fairfax Towne Ctr
Fairfax, VA
8501 Arlington Blvd
Fairfax, VA
1011 Care Way
Fredericksburg, VA
413 Chatham Sq Park
Fredericksburg, VA
4545 Spotsylvania Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA
3526 King St
Alexandria, VA
6162 Fuller Ct
Alexandria, VA
3833 Fairfax Drive
Arlington, VA
611 S Carlin Springs Road
Arlington, VA
190 Marshall Drive
Christiansburg, VA
2900 Tyler Rd
Christiansburg, VA
19415 Deerfield Avenue
Leesburg, VA
521 E. Market St
Leesburg, VA
1 Health Circle
Lexington, VA
204 E Washington Street
Lexington, VA
11740 W Broad St
Richmond, VA
8921 Three Chopt Rd
Richmond, VA
180 Floyd Ave
Rocky Mount, VA
230 S Main St
Rocky Mount, VA
422 Garrisonville Rd
Stafford, VA
608 Garrisonville Rd
Stafford, VA
1027 Independence Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA
2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy
Virginia Beach, VA
12731 Marblestone Dr
Woodbridge, VA
2080 Daniel Stuart Square
Woodbridge, VA
7617 Little River Turnpike
Annandale, VA
21785 Filigree Court
Ashburn, VA
5000 Bradley Blvd
Bethesda, MD
350 Blountville Hwy
Bristol, TN
5727 Burke Centre Pkwy
Burke, VA
930 Olympia Dr
Charlottesville, VA
1108 Main St
Danville, VA
14370 Lee Highway
Gainesville, VA
2110 Hartford Rd
Hampton, VA
1657 E Market St
Harrisonburg, VA
2355 York Crossing Dr
Hayes, VA
104 Elden St
Herndon, VA
105 W Stone Drive
Kingsport, TN
21556 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA
8685 Sudley Rd
Manassas, VA
1688 Anderson Rd
Mc Lean, VA
7489 Right Flank Road
Mechanicsville, VA
1807 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
11717 Jefferson Ave
Newport News, VA
885 Kempsville Rd
Norfolk, VA
6235 Oxon Hill Rd
Oxon Hill, MD
159 Hartley Way
Pearisburg, VA
1962 S Sycamore St
Petersburg, VA
2304 Hunters Woods Plz
Reston, VA
240 N Central Ave
Staunton, VA
14 Pidgeon Hill Dr
Sterling, VA
388 Ben Bolt Ave
Tazewell, VA
2021 K St Nw
Washington, DC
240 Mclaws Cir
Williamsburg, VA
812 Amherst St
Winchester, VA
450 W Monroe St
Wytheville, VA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Virginia.