 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Albemarle County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Albemarle County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Albemarle County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Albemarle County

Empirical draws blood in Albemarle County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Albemarle County
Start testing in Albemarle County

More heart testing in Albemarle County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Albemarle CountyLp(a) test in Albemarle CountyLDL test in Albemarle CountyHDL test in Albemarle CountyTriglycerides test in Albemarle Countyhs-CRP test in Albemarle County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Albemarle County

Get your heart health test in Albemarle County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Albemarle County.

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