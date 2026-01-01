Heart Health Test in Hampton Roads

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Hampton Roads.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
6 lab locations in Hampton Roads
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 6 lab locations in Hampton Roads through the Quest network, including Virginia Beach, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and Williamsburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 6 lab locations in Hampton Roads
1027 Independence Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA
2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy
Virginia Beach, VA
2110 Hartford Rd
Hampton, VA
11717 Jefferson Ave
Newport News, VA
885 Kempsville Rd
Norfolk, VA
240 Mclaws Cir
Williamsburg, VA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Hampton Roads.