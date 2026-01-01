 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Hampton Roads

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Hampton Roads.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

6 lab locations in Hampton Roads

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

6 Lab Locations in Hampton Roads

Empirical draws blood at 6 lab locations in Hampton Roads through the Quest network, including Virginia Beach, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and Williamsburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Hampton Roads
Start testing in Hampton Roads

More heart testing in Hampton Roads

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Hampton RoadsLp(a) test in Hampton RoadsLDL test in Hampton RoadsHDL test in Hampton RoadsTriglycerides test in Hampton Roadshs-CRP test in Hampton Roads

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Hampton Roads

Get your heart health test in Hampton Roads.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Hampton Roads.

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