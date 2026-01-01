 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Loudoun County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Loudoun County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Loudoun County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Loudoun County

Empirical draws blood in Loudoun County through the Quest network, including Leesburg, Ashburn, and Sterling. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Loudoun County
Start testing in Loudoun County

More heart testing in Loudoun County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Loudoun CountyLp(a) test in Loudoun CountyLDL test in Loudoun CountyHDL test in Loudoun CountyTriglycerides test in Loudoun Countyhs-CRP test in Loudoun County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Loudoun County

Get your heart health test in Loudoun County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Loudoun County.

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