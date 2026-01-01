 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Northern Virginia

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Northern Virginia.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

20 lab locations in Northern Virginia

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

20 Lab Locations in Northern Virginia

Empirical draws blood at 20 lab locations in Northern Virginia through the Quest network, including Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington, Leesburg, and Woodbridge. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 20 lab locations in Northern Virginia
Start testing in Northern Virginia

More heart testing in Northern Virginia

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Northern VirginiaLp(a) test in Northern VirginiaLDL test in Northern VirginiaHDL test in Northern VirginiaTriglycerides test in Northern Virginiahs-CRP test in Northern Virginia

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Northern Virginia

Get your heart health test in Northern Virginia.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Northern Virginia.

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