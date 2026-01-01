Heart Health Test in Northern Virginia

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Northern Virginia.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20 lab locations in Northern Virginia
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 20 lab locations in Northern Virginia through the Quest network, including Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington, Leesburg, and Woodbridge. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 20 lab locations in Northern Virginia
10721 Main Street
Fairfax, VA
12200 Fairfax Towne Ctr
Fairfax, VA
8501 Arlington Blvd
Fairfax, VA
3526 King St
Alexandria, VA
6162 Fuller Ct
Alexandria, VA
3833 Fairfax Drive
Arlington, VA
611 S Carlin Springs Road
Arlington, VA
19415 Deerfield Avenue
Leesburg, VA
521 E. Market St
Leesburg, VA
12731 Marblestone Dr
Woodbridge, VA
2080 Daniel Stuart Square
Woodbridge, VA
7617 Little River Turnpike
Annandale, VA
21785 Filigree Court
Ashburn, VA
5727 Burke Centre Pkwy
Burke, VA
14370 Lee Highway
Gainesville, VA
104 Elden St
Herndon, VA
8685 Sudley Rd
Manassas, VA
1688 Anderson Rd
Mc Lean, VA
2304 Hunters Woods Plz
Reston, VA
14 Pidgeon Hill Dr
Sterling, VA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Northern Virginia.