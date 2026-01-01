 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Richmond

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Richmond.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

5 lab locations in Richmond

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

5 Lab Locations in Richmond

Empirical draws blood at 5 lab locations in Richmond through the Quest network, including Richmond, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, and Petersburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Richmond
Start testing in Richmond

More heart testing in Richmond

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in RichmondLp(a) test in RichmondLDL test in RichmondHDL test in RichmondTriglycerides test in Richmondhs-CRP test in Richmond

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in VirginiaHeart Health Test in Hampton RoadsHeart Health Test in Northern VirginiaHeart Health Test in Prince George's CountyHeart Health Test in Montgomery CountyHeart Health Test in Howard CountyHeart Health Test in BaltimoreHeart Health Test in PhiladelphiaHeart Health Test in Pittsburgh

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Richmond

Get your heart health test in Richmond.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Richmond.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone