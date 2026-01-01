 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Roanoke County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Roanoke County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Roanoke County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Roanoke County

Empirical draws blood in Roanoke County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Roanoke County
Start testing in Roanoke County

More heart testing in Roanoke County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Roanoke CountyLp(a) test in Roanoke CountyLDL test in Roanoke CountyHDL test in Roanoke CountyTriglycerides test in Roanoke Countyhs-CRP test in Roanoke County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Roanoke County

Get your heart health test in Roanoke County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Roanoke County.

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