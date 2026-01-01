Heart Health Test in Washington

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Washington.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20+ lab locations in Washington
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 20+ lab locations across 23 Washington cities through the Quest network, including Bellingham, Puyallup, Seattle, Vancouver, and Bellevue. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 29 lab locations in Washington
1100 Larrabee Ave
Bellingham, WA
3001 Squalicum Pkwy
Ste 12, Bellingham, WA
3015 Squalicum Pkwy
Ste 130, Bellingham, WA
4545 Cordata Pkwy
Ste L1, Bellingham, WA
11019 Canyon Rd E
Ste D, Puyallup, WA
11102 Sunrise Blvd E
Suite 105, Puyallup, WA
1101 Madison St
Suite 1210, Seattle, WA
1423 Nw Market St
Seattle, WA
3200 Se 164Th Ave
Ste 106, Vancouver, WA
505 Ne 87Th Ave
Ste 200, Vancouver, WA
1310 116Th Ave Ne
Ste R, Bellevue, WA
21509 State Route 410 E
Ste 2, Bonney Lake, WA
7315 212Th St Sw
Ste 208, Edmonds, WA
1414 S 324Th St
Ste 106, Federal Way, WA
2376 Main St
Ste 2, Ferndale, WA
1440 Nw Gilman Blvd
Ste M3, Issaquah, WA
3001 W 10Th Ave
Ste D101, Kennewick, WA
12519 Ne 85Th St
Kirkland, WA
5920 100th St SW
Suite 29, Lakewood, WA
1615 Delaware St
Longview, WA
8071 Guide Meridian Rd
Lynden, WA
315 E College Way
Mount Vernon, WA
315 Cooper Point Rd Nw
Ste 103, Olympia, WA
1412 SW 43rd St
SUITE 101, Renton, WA
2809 Bickford Ave
Suite 3D, Snohomish, WA
601 W 5Th Ave
Ste 306, Spokane, WA
1901 S Union Ave
Building B Suite 5006A 5Th Floor, Tacoma, WA
212 5Th St
Ste 12, Wenatchee, WA
504 W Chestnut Ave
Yakima, WA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Washington.