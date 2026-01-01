 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Pierce County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Pierce County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Pierce County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Pierce County

Empirical draws blood in Pierce County through the Quest network, including Puyallup, Bonney Lake, Lakewood, and Tacoma. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Pierce County
Start testing in Pierce County

More heart testing in Pierce County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Pierce CountyLp(a) test in Pierce CountyLDL test in Pierce CountyHDL test in Pierce CountyTriglycerides test in Pierce Countyhs-CRP test in Pierce County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Pierce County

Get your heart health test in Pierce County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Pierce County.

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