 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Seattle

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Seattle.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

7 lab locations in Seattle

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

7 Lab Locations in Seattle

Empirical draws blood at 7 lab locations in Seattle through the Quest network, including Seattle, Bellevue, Federal Way, Issaquah, and Kirkland. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 7 lab locations in Seattle
Start testing in Seattle

More heart testing in Seattle

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in SeattleLp(a) test in SeattleLDL test in SeattleHDL test in SeattleTriglycerides test in Seattlehs-CRP test in Seattle

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Seattle

Get your heart health test in Seattle.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Seattle.

Get tested
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