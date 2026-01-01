 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Snohomish County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Snohomish County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Snohomish County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Snohomish County

Empirical draws blood in Snohomish County through the Quest network, including Edmonds, and Snohomish. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Snohomish County
Start testing in Snohomish County

More heart testing in Snohomish County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Snohomish CountyLp(a) test in Snohomish CountyLDL test in Snohomish CountyHDL test in Snohomish CountyTriglycerides test in Snohomish Countyhs-CRP test in Snohomish County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Snohomish County

Get your heart health test in Snohomish County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Snohomish County.

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