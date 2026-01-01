Heart Health Test in Whatcom County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Whatcom County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Whatcom County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Whatcom County through the Quest network, including Bellingham, Ferndale, and Lynden. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 6 lab locations in Whatcom County
1100 Larrabee Ave
Bellingham, WA
3001 Squalicum Pkwy
Ste 12, Bellingham, WA
3015 Squalicum Pkwy
Ste 130, Bellingham, WA
4545 Cordata Pkwy
Ste L1, Bellingham, WA
2376 Main St
Ste 2, Ferndale, WA
8071 Guide Meridian Rd
Lynden, WA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Whatcom County.