 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Whatcom County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Whatcom County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Whatcom County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Whatcom County

Empirical draws blood in Whatcom County through the Quest network, including Bellingham, Ferndale, and Lynden. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Whatcom County
Start testing in Whatcom County

More heart testing in Whatcom County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Whatcom CountyLp(a) test in Whatcom CountyLDL test in Whatcom CountyHDL test in Whatcom CountyTriglycerides test in Whatcom Countyhs-CRP test in Whatcom County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Whatcom County

Get your heart health test in Whatcom County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Whatcom County.

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