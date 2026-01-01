 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Yakima County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Yakima County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Yakima County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Yakima County

Empirical draws blood in Yakima County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Yakima County
Start testing in Yakima County

More heart testing in Yakima County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Yakima CountyLp(a) test in Yakima CountyLDL test in Yakima CountyHDL test in Yakima CountyTriglycerides test in Yakima Countyhs-CRP test in Yakima County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Yakima County

Get your heart health test in Yakima County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Yakima County.

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