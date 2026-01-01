Normal range: 4 – 5.6 % (lower is better)
HbA1c reflects your average blood glucose over the past 2-3 months. It works by measuring the percentage of hemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells) that has glucose stuck to it. The higher your blood sugar has been running, the more glucose-coated hemoglobin you will have. It is the standard test for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. Below 5.7% is normal, 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes, and 6.5% or above is diabetes. Unlike fasting glucose, HbA1c does not require fasting.
A normal HbA1c is 4 – 5.6 %. Lower is better.
Elevated HbA1c reflects chronically high blood sugar, most commonly from insulin resistance, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes. A diet high in refined carbohydrates and sugar, combined with physical inactivity and excess weight, is the most frequent pattern.
Conditions that affect red blood cell lifespan can alter HbA1c independently of glucose: iron deficiency anemia falsely raises it, while hemolytic anemia falsely lowers it. Chronic kidney disease and heavy alcohol use can also distort results. Certain hemoglobin variants (common in people of African, Southeast Asian, or Mediterranean descent) may affect accuracy.
The same lifestyle changes that improve fasting glucose improve HbA1c: regular exercise, weight loss, reducing refined carbs and sugar, eating more fiber, and managing stress. Because HbA1c reflects a 2-3 month average, it takes time to see changes. Medications including metformin, GLP-1 receptor agonists (like semaglutide), SGLT2 inhibitors, and insulin all lower HbA1c. Even a 0.5% reduction in HbA1c significantly reduces the risk of diabetes complications.
A1C measures your average blood sugar over the past 2-3 months. Below 5.7% is normal. Between 5.7-6.4% signals prediabetes. 6.5% or higher indicates diabetes. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines include A1C in the new PREVENT equations for predicting heart disease, because blood sugar control directly impacts cardiovascular risk.
A1c rises gradually with age. In NHANES 2021-2023, the median A1c for adults under 30 was about 5.1%. By age 60, the median reaches 5.7%, sitting right at the prediabetes threshold. The 90th percentile widens sharply after age 40, reflecting the rising prevalence of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes in middle and older age.
Median A1c by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2021-2023 (n = 6,002 adults), weighted estimates.
HbA1c and A1c are the same test. The full name is hemoglobin A1c, which gets shortened to either HbA1c or A1c depending on context. Doctors and lab reports tend to write “HbA1c” or “hemoglobin A1c.” Patients, news articles, and ADA materials usually just say “A1c.”
There is no difference in what is measured, how the blood is drawn, the reference ranges, or how the result is interpreted. If your lab report shows one and your doctor mentions the other, they are talking about the same number.
You may also see “glycated hemoglobin” or “glycohemoglobin” used interchangeably. These describe the underlying biology (hemoglobin with glucose attached) rather than the specific test.
An A1c of 5.7% sits right at the threshold where prediabetes begins. Below 5.7% is normal. 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes. 6.5% or higher indicates diabetes. So 5.7% is the bottom edge of the prediabetes range.
In practical terms, an A1c of 5.7% corresponds to an estimated average glucose of about 117 mg/dL. That is mildly elevated, not dangerous on its own, but a signal that your body is starting to struggle with blood sugar regulation. Without changes, roughly 5-10% of people with prediabetes progress to type 2 diabetes each year.
The good news is that 5.7% is one of the most reversible numbers in medicine. Losing 5-7% of body weight, exercising 150 minutes a week, and reducing refined carbs and sugar brings most people back under 5.7%. The Diabetes Prevention Program trial found these changes cut the risk of progressing to diabetes by 58%, more than the leading medication.
If your A1c is 5.7%, retest in 3-6 months to see the trend. Looking at fasting glucose and fasting insulin alongside it gives a fuller picture.
HbA1c is most highly correlated with Albumin and Total Bilirubin. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with HbA1c, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
HbA1c costs about $20–$45 on its own, or $190 with Glucose, Triglycerides, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
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