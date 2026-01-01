HbA1c Blood Test in Guilford County

The easiest way to test your HbA1c (and 100+ biomarkers) in Guilford County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Guilford County
100 biomarkers, including HbA1c
Custom care plan from an MD
HbA1c reflects your average blood glucose over the past 2-3 months. It works by measuring the percentage of hemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells) that has glucose stuck to it. The higher your blood sugar has been running, the more glucose-coated hemoglobin you will have. It is the standard test for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. Below 5.7% is normal, 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes, and 6.5% or above is diabetes. Unlike fasting glucose, HbA1c does not require fasting.
Learn more about Hemoglobin A1c, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood in Guilford County through the Quest network, including Greensboro, and High Point. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 2 lab locations in Guilford County
1002 N Church St
Greensboro, NC
1011 N. Lindsay Street
High Point, NC
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Guilford County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
HbA1c elsewhere
HbA1c plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Guilford County.