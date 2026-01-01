HbA1c Blood Test in Warren County

HbA1c reflects your average blood glucose over the past 2-3 months. It works by measuring the percentage of hemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells) that has glucose stuck to it. The higher your blood sugar has been running, the more glucose-coated hemoglobin you will have. It is the standard test for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. Below 5.7% is normal, 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes, and 6.5% or above is diabetes. Unlike fasting glucose, HbA1c does not require fasting.

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