 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

HbA1c Blood Test in Chelan County

The easiest way to test your HbA1c (and 100+ biomarkers) in Chelan County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Chelan County

100 biomarkers, including HbA1c

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Hemoglobin A1c?

HbA1c reflects your average blood glucose over the past 2-3 months. It works by measuring the percentage of hemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells) that has glucose stuck to it. The higher your blood sugar has been running, the more glucose-coated hemoglobin you will have. It is the standard test for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. Below 5.7% is normal, 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes, and 6.5% or above is diabetes. Unlike fasting glucose, HbA1c does not require fasting.

Learn more about Hemoglobin A1c, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

Lab Locations across Chelan County

Empirical draws blood in Chelan County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Chelan County
Start testing in Chelan County

Measure

Test beyond HbA1c. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Chelan County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More HbA1c testing

HbA1c elsewhere

Hemoglobin A1c overview HbA1c blood test in WashingtonHbA1c blood test in Snohomish CountyHbA1c blood test in Yakima CountyHbA1c blood test in Pierce CountyHbA1c blood test in Whatcom CountyHbA1c blood test in Spokane CountyHbA1c blood test in Clark CountyHbA1c blood test in Lake CountyHbA1c blood test in El Dorado County

Other tests in Chelan County

ApoB blood test in Chelan CountyLp(a) blood test in Chelan CountyVitamin D blood test in Chelan Countyhs-CRP blood test in Chelan County

Frequently asked questions about HbA1c testing in Chelan County

Test your HbA1c in Chelan County.

HbA1c plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Chelan County.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone