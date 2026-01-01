A normal Hemoglobin is 13.5 – 17.5 g/dL. Higher is better.

Low hemoglobin follows the same causes as low RBC count. Iron deficiency is the most common culprit, followed by B12 or folate deficiency, chronic disease, and blood loss. Heavy menstrual periods are a leading cause in premenopausal women.

Chronic kidney disease reduces erythropoietin (the hormone that stimulates red cell production), lowering hemoglobin over time. High hemoglobin is usually from dehydration, smoking, or chronic lung disease. Testosterone therapy and anabolic steroids can also raise hemoglobin.

Eating iron-rich foods (red meat, beans, fortified cereals) and ensuring adequate B12 and folate intake are the most important dietary steps. If you are a runner or endurance athlete, be aware that intense training can lower hemoglobin through a process called "sports anemia" (dilution from increased blood volume), which is usually harmless. Quitting smoking is the most effective way to lower an elevated hemoglobin.