Normal range: 13.5 – 17.5 g/dL (higher is better)
Hemoglobin is the iron-containing protein inside red blood cells that grabs oxygen in the lungs and delivers it throughout the body. It is the most commonly used marker to diagnose anemia. Low hemoglobin causes fatigue, weakness, pale skin, and shortness of breath. High hemoglobin may indicate dehydration, smoking, or a bone marrow condition called polycythemia.
A normal Hemoglobin is 13.5 – 17.5 g/dL. Higher is better.
Low hemoglobin follows the same causes as low RBC count. Iron deficiency is the most common culprit, followed by B12 or folate deficiency, chronic disease, and blood loss. Heavy menstrual periods are a leading cause in premenopausal women.
Chronic kidney disease reduces erythropoietin (the hormone that stimulates red cell production), lowering hemoglobin over time. High hemoglobin is usually from dehydration, smoking, or chronic lung disease. Testosterone therapy and anabolic steroids can also raise hemoglobin.
Eating iron-rich foods (red meat, beans, fortified cereals) and ensuring adequate B12 and folate intake are the most important dietary steps. If you are a runner or endurance athlete, be aware that intense training can lower hemoglobin through a process called "sports anemia" (dilution from increased blood volume), which is usually harmless. Quitting smoking is the most effective way to lower an elevated hemoglobin.
Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body.
Hemoglobin tends to fall with age (correlation with age, r = -0.06). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
Hemoglobin is most highly correlated with Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin Concentration and Creatinine. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Hemoglobin, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Hemoglobin comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45), or $190 with Ferritin, Hematocrit, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
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