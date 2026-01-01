Normal range: 0 – 1 mg/L (lower is better)
High-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) measures chronic inflammation in your body. Your liver produces CRP in response to inflammation anywhere, making it a broad signal rather than a specific one. What makes hs-CRP especially useful is its strong link to cardiovascular risk: chronic low-grade inflammation is an independent risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Levels below 1 mg/L are low risk, 1-3 mg/L moderate risk, and above 3 mg/L high risk. Unlike standard CRP, which detects the large spikes seen in acute infections or injuries, hs-CRP picks up on low-grade inflammation that drives cardiovascular disease. The 2025 ACC/AHA guidelines recommend hs-CRP testing as part of cardiovascular risk assessment.
A normal hs-CRP is 0 – 1 mg/L. Lower is better.
Chronic low-grade inflammation from obesity, smoking, poor diet, and gum disease are the most common causes of persistently elevated hs-CRP. Visceral belly fat is especially inflammatory, and even modest weight loss (5-10% of body weight) can significantly lower levels.
Acute infections, injuries, and autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis can spike hs-CRP temporarily. A single elevated reading should be repeated 2 weeks later to rule out transient causes. Sleep deprivation, chronic stress, and air pollution also raise baseline inflammation.
hs-CRP is one of the most lifestyle-responsive biomarkers. Regular exercise, weight loss, quitting smoking, treating gum disease, and eating an anti-inflammatory diet (rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, and whole grains) can all lower it. Statins reduce hs-CRP independently of their cholesterol-lowering effect. Aspirin and omega-3 fatty acids may also help. If your hs-CRP is elevated, addressing it is one of the most impactful things you can do for long-term heart health.
hs-CRP measures inflammation in your body. Chronic inflammation is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Levels below 1 mg/L are low risk. Levels between 1-3 mg/L are moderate risk. Above 3 mg/L is high risk.
In NHANES 2021-2023, the median hs-CRP was about 1.31 mg/L for adults aged 18-29 and 1.8 mg/L for adults aged 70 and older. The chart below shows the full distribution by age and sex.
Median hs-CRP by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2021-2023 (weighted estimates).
hs-CRP and CRP measure the same protein (C-reactive protein), but hs-CRP uses a more sensitive assay that can detect much lower concentrations. Standard CRP tests are used to detect significant inflammation from infections or autoimmune conditions, while hs-CRP is specifically designed to measure the subtle, low-grade inflammation that predicts cardiovascular risk.
hs-CRP is most highly correlated with Alkaline Phosphatase and Iron. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with hs-CRP, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
On its own hs-CRP runs about $40–$70. It's also in Empirical's $190 panel with ApoB, Lp(a), and 100+ other biomarkers.
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