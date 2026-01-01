A normal hs-CRP is 0 – 1 mg/L. Lower is better.

Chronic low-grade inflammation from obesity, smoking, poor diet, and gum disease are the most common causes of persistently elevated hs-CRP. Visceral belly fat is especially inflammatory, and even modest weight loss (5-10% of body weight) can significantly lower levels.

Acute infections, injuries, and autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis can spike hs-CRP temporarily. A single elevated reading should be repeated 2 weeks later to rule out transient causes. Sleep deprivation, chronic stress, and air pollution also raise baseline inflammation.

hs-CRP is one of the most lifestyle-responsive biomarkers. Regular exercise, weight loss, quitting smoking, treating gum disease, and eating an anti-inflammatory diet (rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, and whole grains) can all lower it. Statins reduce hs-CRP independently of their cholesterol-lowering effect. Aspirin and omega-3 fatty acids may also help. If your hs-CRP is elevated, addressing it is one of the most impactful things you can do for long-term heart health.