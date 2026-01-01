 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

hs-CRP Blood Test in Lake County

The easiest way to test your hs-CRP (and 100+ biomarkers) in Lake County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Lake County

100 biomarkers, including hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is High-Sensitivity CRP?

High-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) measures chronic inflammation in your body. Your liver produces CRP in response to inflammation anywhere, making it a broad signal rather than a specific one. What makes hs-CRP especially useful is its strong link to cardiovascular risk: chronic low-grade inflammation is an independent risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Levels below 1 mg/L are low risk, 1-3 mg/L moderate risk, and above 3 mg/L high risk. Unlike standard CRP, which detects the large spikes seen in acute infections or injuries, hs-CRP picks up on low-grade inflammation that drives cardiovascular disease. The 2025 ACC/AHA guidelines recommend hs-CRP testing as part of cardiovascular risk assessment.

Learn more about High-Sensitivity CRP, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

Lab Locations across Lake County

Empirical draws blood in Lake County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Lake County
Start testing in Lake County

Measure

Test beyond hs-CRP. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Lake County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More hs-CRP testing

hs-CRP elsewhere

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Other tests in Lake County

ApoB blood test in Lake CountyLp(a) blood test in Lake CountyVitamin D blood test in Lake CountyLDL blood test in Lake County

Frequently asked questions about hs-CRP testing in Lake County

Test your hs-CRP in Lake County.

hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lake County.

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