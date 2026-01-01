 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

hs-CRP Blood Test in Anne Arundel County

The easiest way to test your hs-CRP (and 100+ biomarkers) in Anne Arundel County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Anne Arundel County

100 biomarkers, including hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is High-Sensitivity CRP?

High-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) measures chronic inflammation in your body. Your liver produces CRP in response to inflammation anywhere, making it a broad signal rather than a specific one. What makes hs-CRP especially useful is its strong link to cardiovascular risk: chronic low-grade inflammation is an independent risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Levels below 1 mg/L are low risk, 1-3 mg/L moderate risk, and above 3 mg/L high risk. Unlike standard CRP, which detects the large spikes seen in acute infections or injuries, hs-CRP picks up on low-grade inflammation that drives cardiovascular disease. The 2025 ACC/AHA guidelines recommend hs-CRP testing as part of cardiovascular risk assessment.

Learn more about High-Sensitivity CRP, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

lab locations across Anne Arundel County

Empirical draws blood in Anne Arundel County through the Quest network, including Annapolis, Gambrills, Glen Burnie, and Hanover. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Anne Arundel County
Start testing in Anne Arundel County

Measure

Test beyond hs-CRP. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Anne Arundel County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More hs-CRP testing

hs-CRP elsewhere

High-Sensitivity CRP overview hs-CRP blood test in Marylandhs-CRP blood test in Snohomish Countyhs-CRP blood test in Whatcom Countyhs-CRP blood test in Sumter Countyhs-CRP blood test in Greene Countyhs-CRP blood test in New London Countyhs-CRP blood test in Roanoke Countyhs-CRP blood test in Coconino Countyhs-CRP blood test in Mesa Countyhs-CRP blood test in Lubbock Countyhs-CRP blood test in Athens Countyhs-CRP blood test in Lancaster Countyhs-CRP blood test in York Countyhs-CRP blood test in Worcester Countyhs-CRP blood test in Luzerne Countyhs-CRP blood test in Westmoreland Countyhs-CRP blood test in Tulare Countyhs-CRP blood test in Washington Countyhs-CRP blood test in Jefferson Countyhs-CRP blood test in Fayette Countyhs-CRP blood test in Berks Countyhs-CRP blood test in Schuylkill Countyhs-CRP blood test in Weld Countyhs-CRP blood test in Spokane Countyhs-CRP blood test in Middlesex Countyhs-CRP blood test in Monroe Countyhs-CRP blood test in Frederick Countyhs-CRP blood test in San Bernardino Countyhs-CRP blood test in Riverside Countyhs-CRP blood test in Essex Countyhs-CRP blood test in Mobile Countyhs-CRP blood test in Berrien Countyhs-CRP blood test in Pinal Countyhs-CRP blood test in Hampden Countyhs-CRP blood test in Beaver Countyhs-CRP blood test in Augusta Countyhs-CRP blood test in Wood Countyhs-CRP blood test in Oakland Countyhs-CRP blood test in Polk Countyhs-CRP blood test in Pierce Countyhs-CRP blood test in Berkshire Countyhs-CRP blood test in Crawford Countyhs-CRP blood test in Ashtabula Countyhs-CRP blood test in Lake Countyhs-CRP blood test in Monroe Countyhs-CRP blood test in Kent Countyhs-CRP blood test in Franklin Countyhs-CRP blood test in Grayson Countyhs-CRP blood test in Yavapai Countyhs-CRP blood test in Sonoma Countyhs-CRP blood test in Chester Countyhs-CRP blood test in Harford Countyhs-CRP blood test in Shelby Countyhs-CRP blood test in Jefferson Countyhs-CRP blood test in Bell Countyhs-CRP blood test in Brazoria Countyhs-CRP blood test in Hidalgo Countyhs-CRP blood test in San Luis Obispo Countyhs-CRP blood test in Bristol Countyhs-CRP blood test in Dauphin Countyhs-CRP blood test in Guilford Countyhs-CRP blood test in Wake Countyhs-CRP blood test in Buncombe Countyhs-CRP blood test in Marion Countyhs-CRP blood test in Madison Countyhs-CRP blood test in Fairfield Countyhs-CRP blood test in Columbiana Countyhs-CRP blood test in Lapeer Countyhs-CRP blood test in Yakima Countyhs-CRP blood test in Hampshire Countyhs-CRP blood test in Blair Countyhs-CRP blood test in Lehigh Countyhs-CRP blood test in Washington Countyhs-CRP blood test in Cecil Countyhs-CRP blood test in Franklin Countyhs-CRP blood test in Forsyth Countyhs-CRP blood test in Gwinnett Countyhs-CRP blood test in Lake Countyhs-CRP blood test in Belmont Countyhs-CRP blood test in Medina Countyhs-CRP blood test in Denton Countyhs-CRP blood test in Henderson Countyhs-CRP blood test in Williamson Countyhs-CRP blood test in McLennan Countyhs-CRP blood test in El Paso Countyhs-CRP blood test in Merced Countyhs-CRP blood test in Sacramento Countyhs-CRP blood test in Clark Countyhs-CRP blood test in Plymouth Countyhs-CRP blood test in Warren Countyhs-CRP blood test in Cumberland Countyhs-CRP blood test in Franklin Countyhs-CRP blood test in Loudoun Countyhs-CRP blood test in Pittsylvania Countyhs-CRP blood test in Pitt Countyhs-CRP blood test in Gaston Countyhs-CRP blood test in Alachua Countyhs-CRP blood test in Warren Countyhs-CRP blood test in Saginaw Countyhs-CRP blood test in Ingham Countyhs-CRP blood test in Muskegon Countyhs-CRP blood test in Jackson Countyhs-CRP blood test in Collin Countyhs-CRP blood test in Ellis Countyhs-CRP blood test in Hunt Countyhs-CRP blood test in Johnson Countyhs-CRP blood test in Larimer Countyhs-CRP blood test in Imperial Countyhs-CRP blood test in Monterey Countyhs-CRP blood test in Placer County

Other tests in Anne Arundel County

ApoB blood test in Anne Arundel CountyLp(a) blood test in Anne Arundel CountyVitamin D blood test in Anne Arundel CountyLDL blood test in Anne Arundel County

Frequently asked questions about hs-CRP testing in Anne Arundel County

Test your hs-CRP in Anne Arundel County.

hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Anne Arundel County.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone