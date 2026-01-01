hs-CRP Blood Test in Cleveland

The easiest way to test your hs-CRP (and 100+ biomarkers) in Cleveland.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
35 lab locations in Cleveland
100 biomarkers, including hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
High-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) measures chronic inflammation in your body. Your liver produces CRP in response to inflammation anywhere, making it a broad signal rather than a specific one. What makes hs-CRP especially useful is its strong link to cardiovascular risk: chronic low-grade inflammation is an independent risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Levels below 1 mg/L are low risk, 1-3 mg/L moderate risk, and above 3 mg/L high risk. Unlike standard CRP, which detects the large spikes seen in acute infections or injuries, hs-CRP picks up on low-grade inflammation that drives cardiovascular disease. The 2025 ACC/AHA guidelines recommend hs-CRP testing as part of cardiovascular risk assessment.
Learn more about High-Sensitivity CRP, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 35 lab locations in Cleveland through the Quest network, including Beachwood, Westlake, Elyria, Medina, and Mentor. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 35 lab locations in Cleveland
25501 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood, OH
3909 Orange Pl
Beachwood, OH
3999 Richmond Rd
Beachwood, OH
3999 Richmond Road
Beachwood, OH
26908 Detroit Rd
Westlake, OH
29000 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH
960 Clague Rd
Westlake, OH
1120 E Broad St
Elyria, OH
125 E Broad St
Elyria, OH
3780 Medina Rd.
Medina, OH
4001 Carrick Dr
Medina, OH
9213 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH
9485 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH
36000 Euclid Ave
Willoughby, OH
4176 State Route 306
Willoughby, OH
1997 Healthway Dr
Avon, OH
88 Center Rd
Bedford, OH
5901 E Royalton Rd
Broadview Hts, OH
8185 East Washington St
Chagrin Falls, OH
13221 Ravenna Rd
Chardon, OH
8055 Mayfield Rd
Chesterland, OH
11100 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH
7500 Auburn Rd
Concord Township, OH
18599 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid, OH
890 West Main Street
Geneva, OH
6150 Oak Tree Rd
Independence, OH
6270 N Ridge Rd
Madison, OH
5850 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights, OH
18660 Bagley Rd
Middleburg Heights, OH
26127 Lorain Rd
North Olmsted, OH
32800 Lorain Rd
North Ridgeville, OH
6305 Powers
Parma, OH
21629 Center Ridge Rd
Rocky River, OH
34055 Solon Rd
Solon, OH
1611 S Green Rd
South Euclid, OH
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Cleveland to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
hs-CRP elsewhere
hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Cleveland.