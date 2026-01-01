A normal TIBC is 250 – 450 µg/dL. Higher is better.

High TIBC is the body's response to iron deficiency. The liver ramps up transferrin production to scavenge as much iron as possible. Pregnancy and oral contraceptive use also raise TIBC.

Low TIBC occurs in iron overload (hemochromatosis), chronic inflammatory conditions, liver disease, and malnutrition. The body makes less transferrin when iron is abundant or when protein production is impaired.

The same dietary and lifestyle factors that affect serum iron affect TIBC. Eating enough iron-rich foods, treating underlying blood loss, and managing chronic inflammation are the main levers. Oral contraceptives and estrogen therapy can raise TIBC, while chronic illness and malnutrition lower it.