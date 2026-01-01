A normal Iron Sat. is 20 – 50 %. Higher is better.

Low iron saturation is the hallmark of iron deficiency. There is too little iron relative to the available transferrin carriers. Blood loss, poor dietary intake, and impaired absorption are the most common causes.

High iron saturation (above 45-50%) raises suspicion for hereditary hemochromatosis, a genetic disorder affecting about 1 in 200 people of Northern European descent. Excessive supplementation and repeated transfusions can also cause high saturation.

The same lifestyle changes that improve serum iron and TIBC apply here. If saturation is low, increasing dietary iron and treating any underlying blood loss are the priorities. If saturation is persistently high, genetic testing for hemochromatosis may be warranted. Therapeutic phlebotomy (regular blood donation) is the standard treatment for iron overload.