A normal Iron is 60 – 170 µg/dL. Higher is better.

Low serum iron is most commonly caused by iron deficiency from poor dietary intake, blood loss (heavy periods, GI bleeding), or impaired absorption (celiac disease, gastric bypass). Chronic inflammation suppresses iron release from stores, causing low serum iron even when total body iron is adequate.

High serum iron can indicate iron overload from hereditary hemochromatosis, repeated blood transfusions, or excessive supplementation. Iron levels fluctuate throughout the day, so morning fasting samples are most reliable.

Eating iron-rich foods (red meat, poultry, beans, spinach, fortified cereals) helps prevent deficiency. Vitamin C boosts iron absorption, while calcium, tea, and coffee can inhibit it. If you take iron supplements, taking them on an empty stomach with vitamin C improves absorption. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and antacids can reduce iron absorption over time. Women of reproductive age and frequent blood donors should be especially attentive to iron status.