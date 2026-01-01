A normal LDL/Chol is 0 – 0.65. Lower is better.

A high LDL/cholesterol ratio means LDL dominates your cholesterol pool. This happens when LDL is elevated (poor diet, genetics) and HDL is low (inactivity, smoking). Raising HDL through exercise shifts the ratio favorably even without changing LDL.

The same lifestyle changes and medications that lower LDL or raise HDL improve this ratio. Regular exercise is particularly effective because it works on both sides.