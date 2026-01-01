A normal LDL is 0 – 100 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Diets high in saturated fat (red meat, full-fat dairy, fried foods) are the leading cause of elevated LDL. Familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition affecting about 1 in 250 people, can cause very high LDL from childhood. Hypothyroidism slows LDL receptor activity, letting particles accumulate.

Obesity, type 2 diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle all contribute to higher LDL. Trans fats are particularly damaging because they both raise LDL and lower HDL.

Reducing saturated fat intake, increasing soluble fiber, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can lower LDL by 10-20%. When lifestyle is not enough, statins are the most effective medication (lowering LDL 30-50%), followed by ezetimibe and PCSK9 inhibitors for people who need additional reduction. Bempedoic acid is a newer option for those who cannot tolerate statins. Plant sterols, psyllium fiber, and a Mediterranean diet provide additional modest benefits.