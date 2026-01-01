Normal range: 0 – 100 mg/dL (lower is better)
LDL ("bad") cholesterol is the primary carrier of cholesterol to cells, but excess LDL accumulates in artery walls and forms plaques. The evidence is clear: lower LDL means lower risk of heart attack and stroke, with no lower limit where benefit stops. Optimal levels depend on your individual risk. People at high risk should aim below 70 mg/dL, while the general population should target below 100 mg/dL. LDL cholesterol measures the amount of cholesterol carried by LDL particles, while ApoB counts the particles themselves.
A normal LDL is 0 – 100 mg/dL. Lower is better.
Diets high in saturated fat (red meat, full-fat dairy, fried foods) are the leading cause of elevated LDL. Familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition affecting about 1 in 250 people, can cause very high LDL from childhood. Hypothyroidism slows LDL receptor activity, letting particles accumulate.
Obesity, type 2 diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle all contribute to higher LDL. Trans fats are particularly damaging because they both raise LDL and lower HDL.
Reducing saturated fat intake, increasing soluble fiber, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can lower LDL by 10-20%. When lifestyle is not enough, statins are the most effective medication (lowering LDL 30-50%), followed by ezetimibe and PCSK9 inhibitors for people who need additional reduction. Bempedoic acid is a newer option for those who cannot tolerate statins. Plant sterols, psyllium fiber, and a Mediterranean diet provide additional modest benefits.
LDL is often called “bad” cholesterol. It can build up in your arteries and form plaque, which narrows and hardens them over time. Lower LDL means lower heart disease risk. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines also recommend testing Lp(a) and, in some cases, ApoB for a more complete picture of risk.
In NHANES 2021-2023, the median LDL cholesterol was about 96 mg/dL for adults aged 18-29 and 92 mg/dL for adults aged 70 and older. The chart below shows the full distribution by age and sex.
Median LDL cholesterol by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2021-2023 (weighted estimates).
LDL is most highly correlated with Non-HDL Cholesterol and Total Cholesterol. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with LDL, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
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LDL comes in a standard lipid panel (about $30–$60). Empirical's $190 panel adds ApoB, Lp(a), and 100+ other biomarkers.
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