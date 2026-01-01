 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

LDL Blood Test in Phoenix

The easiest way to test your LDL (and 100+ biomarkers) in Phoenix.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

42 lab locations in Phoenix

100 biomarkers, including LDL

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is LDL Cholesterol?

LDL ("bad") cholesterol is the primary carrier of cholesterol to cells, but excess LDL accumulates in artery walls and forms plaques. The evidence is clear: lower LDL means lower risk of heart attack and stroke, with no lower limit where benefit stops. Optimal levels depend on your individual risk. People at high risk should aim below 70 mg/dL, while the general population should target below 100 mg/dL. LDL cholesterol measures the amount of cholesterol carried by LDL particles, while ApoB counts the particles themselves.

Learn more about LDL Cholesterol, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

42 lab locations in Phoenix

Empirical draws blood at 42 lab locations in Phoenix through the Quest network, including Phoenix, PHOENIX, Glendale, Goodyear, and Mesa. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 42 lab locations in Phoenix
Start testing in Phoenix

Measure

Test beyond LDL. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Phoenix to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More LDL testing

LDL elsewhere

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Other tests in Phoenix

ApoB blood test in PhoenixLp(a) blood test in PhoenixVitamin D blood test in Phoenixhs-CRP blood test in Phoenix

Frequently asked questions about LDL testing in Phoenix

Test your LDL in Phoenix.

LDL plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Phoenix.

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