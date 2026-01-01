LDL Blood Test in Monroe County

LDL ("bad") cholesterol is the primary carrier of cholesterol to cells, but excess LDL accumulates in artery walls and forms plaques. The evidence is clear: lower LDL means lower risk of heart attack and stroke, with no lower limit where benefit stops. Optimal levels depend on your individual risk. People at high risk should aim below 70 mg/dL, while the general population should target below 100 mg/dL. LDL cholesterol measures the amount of cholesterol carried by LDL particles, while ApoB counts the particles themselves.

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