LDL Blood Test in Kansas City

The easiest way to test your LDL (and 100+ biomarkers) in Kansas City.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
9 lab locations in Kansas City
100 biomarkers, including LDL
Custom care plan from an MD
LDL ("bad") cholesterol is the primary carrier of cholesterol to cells, but excess LDL accumulates in artery walls and forms plaques. The evidence is clear: lower LDL means lower risk of heart attack and stroke, with no lower limit where benefit stops. Optimal levels depend on your individual risk. People at high risk should aim below 70 mg/dL, while the general population should target below 100 mg/dL. LDL cholesterol measures the amount of cholesterol carried by LDL particles, while ApoB counts the particles themselves.
Learn more about LDL Cholesterol, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 9 lab locations in Kansas City through the Quest network, including Kansas City, Belton, Blue Springs, Independence, and Lees Summit. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 9 lab locations in Kansas City
10940 Parallel Pkwy
Kansas City, KS
3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Kansas City, MO
5400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO
9151 NE 81st Ter
Kansas City, MO
8425 Clint Dr
Belton, MO
711 Nw Hwy 7
Blue Springs, MO
19550 E 39th St S
Independence, MO
1555 Ne Douglas St
Lees Summit, MO
2700 Clay Edwards Dr
North Kansas City, MO
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Kansas City to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
LDL elsewhere
LDL plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Kansas City.