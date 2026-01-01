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LDL/HDL Ratio

Normal range: 0 – 3 (lower is better)

The LDL/HDL ratio directly compares your harmful LDL particles to your protective HDL particles. Lower ratios indicate a more favorable lipid balance and lower cardiovascular risk. A ratio below 3.0 is generally considered good, while above 3.0 warrants attention. This ratio is particularly useful because two people with the same LDL can have very different risk profiles depending on their HDL.

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What can cause high LDL/HDL?

A normal LDL/HDL is 0 – 3. Lower is better.

A high LDL/HDL ratio is driven by the same factors that raise LDL (saturated fat, genetics, hypothyroidism) or lower HDL (inactivity, smoking, obesity). Addressing both sides simultaneously, through diet, exercise, and sometimes medication, is the most effective strategy.

Regular exercise is uniquely powerful here because it both lowers LDL and raises HDL, improving the ratio from both directions. Dietary changes (less saturated fat, more fiber and healthy fats) primarily address the LDL side. Statins lower LDL and provide a modest HDL increase.

The ratio of LDL cholesterol to HDL cholesterol is a strong predictor of heart disease risk. Lower ratios indicate lower risk.

How does LDL/HDL Ratio change with age?

LDL/HDL Ratio tends to fall with age (correlation with age, r = -0.09). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.

LDL/HDL Ratio falls with age, chart with median and linear trend

Biomarkers related to LDL/HDL

LDL/HDL is most highly correlated with Apolipoprotein B and Non-HDL Cholesterol. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with LDL/HDL, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.

1 ApoB
+68%
2 Non-HDL
+65%
3 LDL
+65%
4 ApoA1
−44%
5 Total Cholesterol
+43%
6 HDL
−40%
7 Triglycerides
+33%
8 eVLDL
+22%
9 Ferritin
+20%
10 AIP
+19%

The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.

Frequently asked questions about LDL/HDL

LDL/HDL test cost

LDL/HDL isn't ordered on its own — it's derived from a standard lipid panel, which runs about $30–$60 at Quest or LabCorp, or $190 as part of a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health.

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Where to test LDL/HDL

You can measure your LDL/HDL for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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