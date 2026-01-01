A normal LDL/HDL is 0 – 3. Lower is better.

A high LDL/HDL ratio is driven by the same factors that raise LDL (saturated fat, genetics, hypothyroidism) or lower HDL (inactivity, smoking, obesity). Addressing both sides simultaneously, through diet, exercise, and sometimes medication, is the most effective strategy.

Regular exercise is uniquely powerful here because it both lowers LDL and raises HDL, improving the ratio from both directions. Dietary changes (less saturated fat, more fiber and healthy fats) primarily address the LDL side. Statins lower LDL and provide a modest HDL increase.