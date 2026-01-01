The LDL/non-HDL ratio shows how much of your atherogenic (artery-damaging) cholesterol is carried specifically by LDL versus triglyceride-rich particles like VLDL. Non-HDL includes LDL plus those triglyceride-rich remnants, so a ratio close to 1 means LDL accounts for nearly all of your harmful cholesterol, while a lower ratio means triglyceride-rich particles are contributing a larger share. It helps clarify which type of particle is driving risk, which can point toward different lifestyle priorities.
LDL/Non-HDL comes in a standard lipid panel (about $30–$60). Empirical's $190 panel adds LDL, HDL, and 100+ other biomarkers.
You can measure your LDL/Non-HDL for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your LDL/Non-HDL Ratio and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.