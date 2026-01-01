Normal range: 0 – 75 nmol/L (lower is better)
Lp(a) is the strongest hereditary risk factor for heart disease. Each Lp(a) particle is a cholesterol particle that's roughly 6x more atherogenic. About 20% of the population has elevated Lp(a), and most have never been tested. You only need to test it once in your lifetime since levels are stable.
A normal Lp(a) is 0 – 75 nmol/L. Lower is better.
Lp(a) is almost entirely determined by genetics. If your parents have high Lp(a), you likely will too. Diet and exercise have minimal effect on levels. Kidney disease can raise Lp(a), and hypothyroidism may modestly increase it. Estrogen lowers Lp(a), which is why levels may rise after menopause.
Because Lp(a) is not very responsive to lifestyle changes, people with elevated levels should more aggressively control other modifiable risk factors like LDL, ApoB, blood pressure, and inflammation. Statins do not lower Lp(a) (and may slightly raise it), but PCSK9 inhibitors reduce it by about 20-30%. New targeted therapies specifically for Lp(a) are in late-stage clinical trials and may become available in the coming years. Niacin also lowers Lp(a) but is rarely used today due to side effects.
Lp(a) is the strongest inherited risk factor for heart disease. Your level is set mostly by genetics, not lifestyle. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines now recommend that everyone get their Lp(a) tested at least once in their lifetime.
Lipoprotein a tends to rise with age (correlation with age, r = +0.10). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
Lp(a) is most highly correlated with Apolipoprotein B and ALT. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Lp(a), based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Simulating Reductions in Lifetime Heart Attack Risk
Brandon Ballinger
Lp(a) testing is up 22x in the last decade. It's now recommended for everyone.
Brandon Ballinger
Lp(a) screening is recommended for all adults. Less than 1% get tested today.
Brandon Ballinger
ApoB vs Lp(a) blood tests for heart health
Brandon Ballinger
On its own Lp(a) runs about $40–$55. It's also in Empirical's $190 panel with ApoB, LDL, and 100+ other biomarkers.
You can measure your Lp(a) for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Lipoprotein(a) and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.