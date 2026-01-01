A normal Lp(a) is 0 – 75 nmol/L. Lower is better.

Lp(a) is almost entirely determined by genetics. If your parents have high Lp(a), you likely will too. Diet and exercise have minimal effect on levels. Kidney disease can raise Lp(a), and hypothyroidism may modestly increase it. Estrogen lowers Lp(a), which is why levels may rise after menopause.

Because Lp(a) is not very responsive to lifestyle changes, people with elevated levels should more aggressively control other modifiable risk factors like LDL, ApoB, blood pressure, and inflammation. Statins do not lower Lp(a) (and may slightly raise it), but PCSK9 inhibitors reduce it by about 20-30%. New targeted therapies specifically for Lp(a) are in late-stage clinical trials and may become available in the coming years. Niacin also lowers Lp(a) but is rarely used today due to side effects.