Lp(a) Blood Test in Phoenix

The easiest way to test your Lp(a) (and 100+ biomarkers) in Phoenix.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
42 lab locations in Phoenix
100 biomarkers, including Lp(a)
Custom care plan from an MD
Lp(a) is the strongest hereditary risk factor for heart disease. Each Lp(a) particle is a cholesterol particle that's roughly 6x more atherogenic. About 20% of the population has elevated Lp(a), and most have never been tested. You only need to test it once in your lifetime since levels are stable.
Learn more about Lipoprotein(a), normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 42 lab locations in Phoenix through the Quest network, including Phoenix, PHOENIX, Glendale, Goodyear, and Mesa. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 42 lab locations in Phoenix
15810 S 45Th St
Phoenix, AZ
2001 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ
3132 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ
550 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ
926 E Mcdowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ
9321 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ
20414 N 27TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ
2640 W BASELINE RD
PHOENIX, AZ
3805 E BELL RD
PHOENIX, AZ
4350 N 19TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ
4524 N MARYVALE PKWY
PHOENIX, AZ
3800 W Happy Valley Rd
Glendale, AZ
5757 W Thunderbird
Glendale, AZ
9980 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ
13657 W Mcdowell Rd
Goodyear, AZ
9890 S Estrella Pkwy
Goodyear, AZ
1225 W Guadalupe Rd
Mesa, AZ
2345 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ
10238 E HAMPTON AVE
MESA, AZ
6106 E BROWN RD
MESA, AZ
28455 N Vistancia Blvd
Peoria, AZ
9000 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ
32551 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
5111 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
21803 N SCOTTSDALE RD
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
9445 E IRONWOOD SQUARE DR
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
3715 W. Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ
865 S Watson Rd
Buckeye, AZ
1060 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ
2081 W FRYE RD
CHANDLER, AZ
13620 N SAGUARO BLVD
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
3530 S Val Vista Dr
Gilbert, AZ
2940 E BANNER GATEWAY DR
GILBERT, AZ
6320 W UNION HILLS DR
GLENDALE, AZ
6410 S Kings Ranch Rd
Gold Canyon, AZ
21300 N John Wayne Pkwy
Maricopa, AZ
7757 W DEER VALLEY RD
PEORIA, AZ
37100 N Gantzel Rd
San Tan Valley, AZ
14420 W MEEKER BLVD
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
10450 E RIGGS RD
SUN LAKES, AZ
15331 W Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ
2000 E SOUTHERN AVE
TEMPE, AZ
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Phoenix to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Lp(a) elsewhere
Lp(a) plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Phoenix.