 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Lp(a) Blood Test in Colorado Springs

The easiest way to test your Lp(a) (and 100+ biomarkers) in Colorado Springs.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

3 lab locations in Colorado Springs

100 biomarkers, including Lp(a)

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Lipoprotein(a)?

Lp(a) is the strongest hereditary risk factor for heart disease. Each Lp(a) particle is a cholesterol particle that's roughly 6x more atherogenic. About 20% of the population has elevated Lp(a), and most have never been tested. You only need to test it once in your lifetime since levels are stable.

Learn more about Lipoprotein(a), normal ranges, and how to lower it →

3 Lab Locations in Colorado Springs

Empirical draws blood at 3 lab locations in Colorado Springs through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Colorado Springs
Start testing in Colorado Springs

Measure

Test beyond Lp(a). Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Colorado Springs to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More Lp(a) testing

Lp(a) elsewhere

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Other tests in Colorado Springs

ApoB blood test in Colorado SpringsVitamin D blood test in Colorado Springshs-CRP blood test in Colorado SpringsLDL blood test in Colorado Springs

Frequently asked questions about Lp(a) testing in Colorado Springs

Test your Lp(a) in Colorado Springs.

Lp(a) plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Colorado Springs.

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