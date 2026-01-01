A normal MCHC is 32 – 36 g/dL. Higher is better.

Low MCHC is characteristic of iron deficiency anemia and thalassemia. The red cells appear pale under a microscope because they contain less hemoglobin. Treating the underlying iron deficiency normalizes MCHC.

High MCHC is uncommon and may indicate hereditary spherocytosis (a genetic condition where red cells are small and spherical, concentrating hemoglobin into a smaller volume), severe dehydration, or autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Cold agglutinin disease can also cause a falsely elevated MCHC.

The same dietary and supplementation strategies that address iron deficiency (iron-rich foods, iron supplements with vitamin C) apply to low MCHC. High MCHC typically requires medical evaluation rather than lifestyle changes.