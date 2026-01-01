A normal MCH is 27 – 33 pg. Higher is better.

Low MCH almost always accompanies low MCV and shares the same causes: iron deficiency and thalassemia. Treating the underlying iron deficiency with dietary changes or supplements normalizes both.

High MCH tracks with high MCV. B12 deficiency, folate deficiency, and chronic alcohol use are the usual culprits. Correcting the vitamin deficiency or reducing alcohol intake brings MCH back to normal.

Because MCH mirrors MCV, the same lifestyle changes and medications that affect MCV apply here. There is no need to target MCH independently.