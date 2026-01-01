A normal MCV is 80 – 100 fL. Higher is better.

Low MCV (microcytic) is most often caused by iron deficiency or thalassemia trait. Chronic disease and lead poisoning can also shrink red cells. Eating more iron-rich foods or supplementing iron (if deficient) is the most direct way to normalize a low MCV from iron deficiency.

High MCV (macrocytic) is typically from B12 or folate deficiency, chronic alcohol use, or liver disease. Several medications can raise MCV, including methotrexate, hydroxyurea, some anticonvulsants, and certain HIV medications. Hypothyroidism is a less common cause.

If your MCV is off, the fix depends on the underlying cause. Iron supplementation for low MCV from iron deficiency. B12 or folate supplementation for high MCV from vitamin deficiency. Reducing alcohol intake if that is the driver. Your doctor will use MCV alongside other CBC values to determine the best approach.