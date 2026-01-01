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Mean Platelet Volume

Normal range: 7.5 – 12.5 fL (higher is better)

MPV measures the average size of your platelets. Larger platelets are younger and more metabolically active. When your bone marrow is working hard to replace platelets, it releases bigger ones, so a high MPV often accompanies a low platelet count. Research has linked elevated MPV to increased cardiovascular risk, though it is not yet a standard screening marker.

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What can cause low MPV?

A normal MPV is 7.5 – 12.5 fL. Higher is better.

High MPV often accompanies low platelet counts as the bone marrow compensates by releasing larger, younger platelets. Diabetes, obesity, and smoking are all associated with higher MPV. Sepsis and acute inflammatory conditions can also raise it.

Low MPV can indicate bone marrow suppression from chemotherapy, aplastic anemia, or chronic inflammatory conditions like inflammatory bowel disease.

Managing cardiovascular risk factors (maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, controlling blood sugar) is associated with lower MPV, though there is no direct lifestyle intervention that targets MPV specifically. It is best interpreted as a supporting clue alongside your platelet count and other markers.

MPV measures the average size of platelets. Changes can indicate various conditions affecting platelet production.

How does Mean Platelet Volume change with age?

Mean Platelet Volume stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = -0.02). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.

Mean Platelet Volume is stable with age, chart with median and linear trend

Biomarkers related to MPV

MPV is most highly correlated with Iron Saturation and Eosinophils Percent. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with MPV, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.

1 Iron Sat.
+26%
2 Eosinophils %
+12%
3 Neutrophils %
+9%
4 Vitamin D
−8%
5 Monocytes %
+8%
6 Basophils %
+5%
7 Lp(a)
+5%
8 MCH
−4%
9 Chloride
+4%
10 ALT
−4%

The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.

Frequently asked questions about MPV

MPV test cost

MPV comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45), or $190 with Hemoglobin, Hematocrit, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.

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Where to test MPV

You can measure your MPV for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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