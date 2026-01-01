A normal MPV is 7.5 – 12.5 fL. Higher is better.

High MPV often accompanies low platelet counts as the bone marrow compensates by releasing larger, younger platelets. Diabetes, obesity, and smoking are all associated with higher MPV. Sepsis and acute inflammatory conditions can also raise it.

Low MPV can indicate bone marrow suppression from chemotherapy, aplastic anemia, or chronic inflammatory conditions like inflammatory bowel disease.

Managing cardiovascular risk factors (maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, controlling blood sugar) is associated with lower MPV, though there is no direct lifestyle intervention that targets MPV specifically. It is best interpreted as a supporting clue alongside your platelet count and other markers.