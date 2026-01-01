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Non-HDL Cholesterol

Normal range: 0 – 130 mg/dL (lower is better)

Non-HDL cholesterol equals total cholesterol minus HDL. It captures all atherogenic particles (LDL, VLDL, IDL, and Lp(a)) in a single value. Many cardiologists consider it a stronger predictor of cardiovascular risk than LDL alone because it includes triglyceride-rich particles that LDL misses. It is especially useful when triglycerides are elevated, since high triglycerides make LDL calculations less accurate.

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What can cause high Non-HDL?

A normal Non-HDL is 0 – 130 mg/dL. Lower is better.

The same factors that elevate LDL and triglycerides raise non-HDL: poor diet, obesity, insulin resistance, and genetics. Because non-HDL includes VLDL, high triglycerides from excess carbohydrate or alcohol intake will push non-HDL above target even if LDL looks acceptable.

The lifestyle changes that lower LDL and triglycerides both help here: reducing saturated fat, cutting back on refined carbs and alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight. Statins lower non-HDL effectively, and adding ezetimibe or a fibrate can provide additional benefit when triglycerides are a major contributor.

Non-HDL cholesterol includes all “bad” types of cholesterol and is a strong predictor of cardiovascular risk.

How does Non-HDL Cholesterol change with age?

Non-HDL Cholesterol stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = -0.00). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.

Non-HDL Cholesterol is stable with age, chart with median and linear trend

Biomarkers related to Non-HDL

Non-HDL is most highly correlated with LDL Cholesterol and Total Cholesterol. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Non-HDL, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.

1 LDL
+91%
2 Total Cholesterol
+89%
3 ApoB
+83%
4 Triglycerides
+41%
5 eVLDL
+25%
6 Creatinine
−24%
7 Bilirubin
−21%
8 Albumin
−19%
9 Globulin
−16%
10 Total Protein
−16%

The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.

Articles on Non-HDL

Why ApoB is more accurate than LDL cholesterol

Brandon Ballinger

Why ApoB is more accurate than LDL cholesterol

Do modern LDL formulas replace ApoB?

Brandon Ballinger

Do modern LDL formulas replace ApoB?

Frequently asked questions about Non-HDL

Non-HDL test cost

Non-HDL isn't ordered on its own — it's derived from a standard lipid panel, which runs about $30–$60 at Quest or LabCorp, or $190 as part of a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health.

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Where to test Non-HDL

You can measure your Non-HDL for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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