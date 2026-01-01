A normal Non-HDL is 0 – 130 mg/dL. Lower is better.

The same factors that elevate LDL and triglycerides raise non-HDL: poor diet, obesity, insulin resistance, and genetics. Because non-HDL includes VLDL, high triglycerides from excess carbohydrate or alcohol intake will push non-HDL above target even if LDL looks acceptable.

The lifestyle changes that lower LDL and triglycerides both help here: reducing saturated fat, cutting back on refined carbs and alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight. Statins lower non-HDL effectively, and adding ezetimibe or a fibrate can provide additional benefit when triglycerides are a major contributor.