Normal range: 0 – 3 (lower is better)
The non-HDL/HDL ratio compares all of your atherogenic (artery-damaging) cholesterol to your protective HDL in a single number. Non-HDL captures LDL, VLDL, IDL, and Lp(a) together, so this ratio weighs the full burden of harmful particles against the cholesterol that helps clear them. A lower ratio means your protective particles are better keeping pace with the harmful ones. It is closely related to the cholesterol/HDL ratio but focuses specifically on the atherogenic fraction.
A normal Non-HDL/HDL is 0 – 3. Lower is better.
A high non-HDL/HDL ratio reflects too much harmful cholesterol relative to HDL. Elevated LDL or triglyceride-rich particles (from poor diet, insulin resistance, or genetics) raise the numerator, while inactivity, smoking, and obesity lower the HDL denominator. High triglycerides push the ratio up even when LDL looks acceptable.
Regular exercise is especially effective because it can both lower atherogenic particles and raise HDL, improving the ratio from both sides. Reducing saturated fat, cutting refined carbs and sugar, losing excess weight, and quitting smoking all help bring it down.
Non-HDL/HDL comes in a standard lipid panel (about $30–$60). Empirical's $190 panel adds LDL, HDL, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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