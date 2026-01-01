A normal Non-HDL/HDL is 0 – 3. Lower is better.

A high non-HDL/HDL ratio reflects too much harmful cholesterol relative to HDL. Elevated LDL or triglyceride-rich particles (from poor diet, insulin resistance, or genetics) raise the numerator, while inactivity, smoking, and obesity lower the HDL denominator. High triglycerides push the ratio up even when LDL looks acceptable.

Regular exercise is especially effective because it can both lower atherogenic particles and raise HDL, improving the ratio from both sides. Reducing saturated fat, cutting refined carbs and sugar, losing excess weight, and quitting smoking all help bring it down.