A normal Platelets is Above 150000 cells/µL. Higher is better.

Low platelet count can result from viral infections (including COVID-19), autoimmune conditions like ITP (immune thrombocytopenic purpura), liver cirrhosis, heavy alcohol use, or bone marrow suppression from medications or chemotherapy. Heparin is a well-known cause of immune-mediated platelet destruction. Other medications that can lower platelets include certain antibiotics, anticonvulsants, and quinine.

High platelets are often a temporary, reactive response to infection, inflammation, iron deficiency, or surgery. Chronic elevation without an obvious trigger may indicate a myeloproliferative disorder like essential thrombocythemia.

There are no specific dietary changes that raise or lower platelets. Moderating alcohol intake helps prevent alcohol-related platelet suppression. If you have chronically low platelets, your doctor may recommend avoiding NSAIDs and blood thinners that increase bleeding risk.