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Platelet Count

Normal range: Above 150000 cells/µL (higher is better)

Platelets are tiny cell fragments that clump together at injury sites to form clots and stop bleeding. Low platelets (thrombocytopenia) increase bleeding risk, showing up as easy bruising or prolonged bleeding from cuts. High platelets (thrombocytosis) can increase clotting risk and may indicate infection, inflammation, or a bone marrow disorder. A single abnormal reading is common and often resolves on its own.

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What can cause low Platelets?

A normal Platelets is Above 150000 cells/µL. Higher is better.

Low platelet count can result from viral infections (including COVID-19), autoimmune conditions like ITP (immune thrombocytopenic purpura), liver cirrhosis, heavy alcohol use, or bone marrow suppression from medications or chemotherapy. Heparin is a well-known cause of immune-mediated platelet destruction. Other medications that can lower platelets include certain antibiotics, anticonvulsants, and quinine.

High platelets are often a temporary, reactive response to infection, inflammation, iron deficiency, or surgery. Chronic elevation without an obvious trigger may indicate a myeloproliferative disorder like essential thrombocythemia.

There are no specific dietary changes that raise or lower platelets. Moderating alcohol intake helps prevent alcohol-related platelet suppression. If you have chronically low platelets, your doctor may recommend avoiding NSAIDs and blood thinners that increase bleeding risk.

Platelet count measures the number of platelets in the blood, which are essential for clotting and wound healing.

How does Platelet Count change with age?

Platelet Count tends to fall with age (correlation with age, r = -0.07). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.

Platelet Count falls with age, chart with median and linear trend

Biomarkers related to Platelets

Platelets is most highly correlated with Absolute Monocytes and Absolute Neutrophils. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Platelets, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.

1 Abs. Monocytes
+100%
2 Abs. Neutrophils
+100%
3 WBC
+100%
4 Abs. Lymphocytes
+100%
5 Abs. Basophils
+100%
6 Abs. Eosinophils
+100%
7 RBC
+61%
8 Chloride
−6%
9 ApoA1
+5%
10 BUN
−4%

The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.

Frequently asked questions about Platelets

Platelets test cost

Platelets comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45). Empirical's $190 panel adds Hemoglobin, Hematocrit, and 100+ other biomarkers.

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Where to test Platelets

You can measure your Platelets for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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