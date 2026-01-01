A normal Potassium is 3.5 – 5 mmol/L. Higher is better.

Low potassium (hypokalemia) is commonly caused by diuretics (especially thiazide and loop diuretics), vomiting, diarrhea, excess sweating, and low dietary intake. Chronic laxative abuse and excess licorice consumption are underappreciated causes. Insulin and albuterol (asthma inhalers) can shift potassium into cells temporarily.

High potassium (hyperkalemia) is most often caused by kidney disease (impaired excretion), ACE inhibitors, ARBs, potassium-sparing diuretics (like spironolactone), or potassium supplements. Hemolysis during the blood draw can falsely elevate the result, which is a common lab artifact.

Eating potassium-rich foods (bananas, potatoes, spinach, avocados) helps prevent low levels, especially if you take diuretics. If you have kidney disease, you may need to limit potassium-rich foods instead. Talk to your doctor before taking potassium supplements, as too much can be just as dangerous as too little.