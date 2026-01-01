A normal RBC is Above 4200000 cells/µL. Higher is better.

Low RBC count (anemia) is most often caused by iron deficiency, especially common in women of reproductive age, vegetarians, and frequent blood donors. Vitamin B12 or folate deficiency, chronic kidney disease, and chronic inflammation also reduce red cell production.

Bone marrow disorders, heavy bleeding (menstrual or gastrointestinal), and certain medications (chemotherapy, some antibiotics) can lower the count. High RBC counts are usually caused by dehydration, smoking, or living at high altitude. Polycythemia vera (a rare bone marrow condition) causes persistently high counts.

Eating a diet rich in iron, B12, and folate supports healthy red cell production. If you have heavy periods or donate blood frequently, monitoring your RBC count and iron levels is especially important. Quitting smoking can help normalize an elevated count. Erythropoietin (EPO), used for chronic kidney disease-related anemia, directly stimulates red cell production.