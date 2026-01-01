A normal RDW is 11.5 – 14.5 %. Lower is better.

High RDW is most commonly caused by iron deficiency, B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency. Each produces red cells of different sizes as the body struggles to compensate. Recent blood transfusions or mixed nutritional deficiencies also raise RDW.

A high RDW with a normal MCV can be an early warning sign of developing nutritional deficiency before anemia appears on other markers. Chronic liver disease, chronic inflammatory conditions, and heart failure are other common causes.

Addressing the underlying nutritional deficiency (iron, B12, or folate supplementation) is the most effective way to normalize RDW. Because RDW is also linked to inflammation and cardiovascular risk, the usual heart-healthy lifestyle recommendations (regular exercise, healthy diet, not smoking) may help keep it in range long-term.