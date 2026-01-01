A normal Sodium is 135 – 145 mmol/L. Higher is better.

Low sodium (hyponatremia) is most often caused by excess water intake diluting the blood, diuretic medications (especially thiazide diuretics), heart failure, liver cirrhosis, or SIADH (a hormone disorder that causes the body to retain too much water). Endurance athletes who overhydrate during long events are at risk. SSRIs (antidepressants) are an underappreciated cause of low sodium, especially in older adults.

High sodium (hypernatremia) is usually caused by dehydration from inadequate water intake, excessive sweating, diarrhea, or diabetes insipidus. It is more common in elderly people with reduced thirst sensation.

For most people, sodium stays in range without much effort. Drinking water when thirsty (but not excessively) and being aware of medications that affect sodium are the key considerations. If you take diuretics, your doctor will likely monitor sodium regularly.