A normal Bilirubin is 0.1 – 1.2 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Mildly elevated bilirubin is most commonly caused by Gilbert's syndrome, a harmless genetic variation present in about 5-10% of people. It typically causes no symptoms beyond occasional yellowing of the eyes during stress, fasting, or illness.

More significant elevations can indicate liver disease (hepatitis, cirrhosis), bile duct obstruction (gallstones, tumors), or hemolytic anemia (excessive red blood cell breakdown). Several medications can raise bilirubin, including certain antibiotics (like rifampin), HIV medications (atazanavir), and high-dose acetaminophen.

There are no specific lifestyle changes that lower bilirubin in healthy people. If bilirubin is elevated due to liver disease, reducing alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding hepatotoxic medications are the most important steps. Staying well-hydrated and avoiding prolonged fasting can help minimize spikes in people with Gilbert's syndrome.