A normal Total Cholesterol is 125 – 200 mg/dL. Lower is better.

High total cholesterol is most often driven by a diet rich in saturated fat, trans fats, and excess calories. Genetic conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia can cause very high levels from birth. Hypothyroidism, kidney disease, and liver disease can also raise total cholesterol.

Some medications (including corticosteroids, certain diuretics, and immunosuppressants) elevate cholesterol as a side effect. Pregnancy naturally raises total cholesterol as well, sometimes substantially.

Reducing saturated fat (red meat, butter, cheese, fried foods), increasing soluble fiber (oats, beans, fruits), exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy weight are the most effective lifestyle changes. Statins are the first-line medication and can lower total cholesterol by 30-50%. Plant sterols and stanols (found in fortified foods) provide a modest additional benefit.