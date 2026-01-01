A normal Triglycerides is 0 – 150 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Excess calories from any source raise triglycerides, but refined carbohydrates, sugar, and alcohol are the biggest culprits. A single sugary meal can spike triglycerides for hours. Obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes are the strongest chronic drivers.

Hypothyroidism, kidney disease, and certain medications (corticosteroids, estrogen, some HIV drugs, beta-blockers, and retinoids like isotretinoin) can also elevate triglycerides. Genetic conditions like familial hypertriglyceridemia cause persistently high levels.

Triglycerides respond dramatically to lifestyle changes. Cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, losing excess weight, and exercising regularly can lower levels by 20-50%. Omega-3 fatty acids (from fatty fish or prescription fish oil) help lower very high triglycerides. When medication is needed, fibrates and prescription omega-3s are the most common options. Statins provide a modest triglyceride reduction as well.