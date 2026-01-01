Normal range: 0 – 150 mg/dL (lower is better)
Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in your blood. Your body converts excess calories (especially from sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol) into triglycerides and stores them in fat cells for later energy. Elevated triglycerides increase cardiovascular risk and are one of the earliest markers of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Of all the lipid markers, triglycerides are the most responsive to diet and lifestyle changes.
A normal Triglycerides is 0 – 150 mg/dL. Lower is better.
Excess calories from any source raise triglycerides, but refined carbohydrates, sugar, and alcohol are the biggest culprits. A single sugary meal can spike triglycerides for hours. Obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes are the strongest chronic drivers.
Hypothyroidism, kidney disease, and certain medications (corticosteroids, estrogen, some HIV drugs, beta-blockers, and retinoids like isotretinoin) can also elevate triglycerides. Genetic conditions like familial hypertriglyceridemia cause persistently high levels.
Triglycerides respond dramatically to lifestyle changes. Cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, losing excess weight, and exercising regularly can lower levels by 20-50%. Omega-3 fatty acids (from fatty fish or prescription fish oil) help lower very high triglycerides. When medication is needed, fibrates and prescription omega-3s are the most common options. Statins provide a modest triglyceride reduction as well.
Triglycerides are a type of fat in your blood that your body uses for energy. High levels may increase heart disease risk.
In NHANES 2021-2023, the median triglycerides was about 74 mg/dL for adults aged 18-29 and 99 mg/dL for adults aged 70 and older. The chart below shows the full distribution by age and sex.
Median triglycerides by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2021-2023 (weighted estimates).
Triglycerides is most highly correlated with Estimated VLDL and Atherogenic Index of Plasma. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Triglycerides, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Triglycerides comes in a standard lipid panel (about $30–$60), or $190 with HDL, Glucose, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Triglycerides for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Triglycerides and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.