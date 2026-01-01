Triglycerides Blood Test in Bridgeport

The easiest way to test your Triglycerides (and 100+ biomarkers) in Bridgeport.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
22 lab locations in Bridgeport
100 biomarkers, including Triglycerides
Custom care plan from an MD
Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in your blood. Your body converts excess calories (especially from sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol) into triglycerides and stores them in fat cells for later energy. Elevated triglycerides increase cardiovascular risk and are one of the earliest markers of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Of all the lipid markers, triglycerides are the most responsive to diet and lifestyle changes.
Learn more about Triglycerides, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 22 lab locations in Bridgeport through the Quest network, including Bridgeport, Danbury, Fairfield, New Milford, and Newtown. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 22 lab locations in Bridgeport
1450 Barnum Ave
Bridgeport, CT
3180 Main St
Bridgeport, CT
970 E. Main St
Bridgeport, CT
120 Main St
Danbury, CT
7 Germantown Rd
Danbury, CT
1305 Post Rd
Fairfield, CT
2150 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT
11 Old Park Ln Road
New Milford, CT
146 Danbury Rd
New Milford, CT
172 Mt Pleasant Rd
Newtown, CT
228 South Main St
Newtown, CT
148 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT
40 Cross St
Norwalk, CT
2890 Main Street
Stratford, CT
555 Lordship Blvd
Stratford, CT
115 Technology Dr
Trumbull, CT
948 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT
83B Stony Hill Rd
Suite 110, Bethel, CT
405 E Putnam Ave
Cos Cob, CT
557 Post Rd
Darien, CT
38A Grove St
Ridgefield, CT
1250 Summer St
Stamford, CT
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Bridgeport to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Triglycerides elsewhere
Triglycerides plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Bridgeport.